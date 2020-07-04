All apartments in Dana Point
32312 Linda Vista

32312 Linda Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Location

32312 Linda Vista Lane, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
32312 Linda Vista Available 04/24/20 Beautiful 2 Story Condo in Desirable Hill Top Dana Point Community! - Spacious 2 story condo in desirable Pacific Island Villas Community. Carpet throughout living room and bedrooms, this unit has a fire place in both the living room and master Bedroom! Unit boasts an upstairs bonus room with a wet bar. Large downstairs back patio area with extra storage. Both bedrooms have private balconies. Attached 2-car garage. Trash included. Less than 2 miles from the beach and plenty of street parking! Cats OK, small dogs OK upon approval.

(RLNE2728937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32312 Linda Vista have any available units?
32312 Linda Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 32312 Linda Vista have?
Some of 32312 Linda Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32312 Linda Vista currently offering any rent specials?
32312 Linda Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32312 Linda Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 32312 Linda Vista is pet friendly.
Does 32312 Linda Vista offer parking?
Yes, 32312 Linda Vista offers parking.
Does 32312 Linda Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32312 Linda Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32312 Linda Vista have a pool?
Yes, 32312 Linda Vista has a pool.
Does 32312 Linda Vista have accessible units?
No, 32312 Linda Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 32312 Linda Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 32312 Linda Vista does not have units with dishwashers.

