Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool hot tub fireplace

32312 Linda Vista Available 04/24/20 Beautiful 2 Story Condo in Desirable Hill Top Dana Point Community! - Spacious 2 story condo in desirable Pacific Island Villas Community. Carpet throughout living room and bedrooms, this unit has a fire place in both the living room and master Bedroom! Unit boasts an upstairs bonus room with a wet bar. Large downstairs back patio area with extra storage. Both bedrooms have private balconies. Attached 2-car garage. Trash included. Less than 2 miles from the beach and plenty of street parking! Cats OK, small dogs OK upon approval.



