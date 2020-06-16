All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

32 Tennis Villas Drive

32 Tennis Villas Dr · (949) 370-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32 Tennis Villas Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1357 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
tennis court
Sits overlooking the Links Golf Course. Amazing private view. This gated community of Tennis Villas is within walking distance to the ocean. Located across from Famous Monarch Beach Resort. Stunning remodeled upper unit. Everything piece of furniture and accessories is approximately 3 years old. Top quality renovation and top quality furnishings. Kitchen is the "BEST". If you love to cook, you will fall in love. Laundry room is off kitchen with barn door that slides. Small front patio area for BBQ. State of the art appliances, quartz counter tops. Living room is drama with gorgeous newly tiled fireplace and overlooks spacious deck overlooking golf course. Wrap around seating area. Master bed room in "Yummy", Devine high end king bed, also overlooks beautiful golf course and has separate door to patio area. Master bath is stunning with walk-in shower, new quarts counter tops and cabinets. Walk-in closet plus addition closet area. Second bedroom is also spacious and furnished beautifully. The second bath is breath taking! Leathered marble counter tops. If you want new, luxury, view, look no more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Tennis Villas Drive have any available units?
32 Tennis Villas Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Tennis Villas Drive have?
Some of 32 Tennis Villas Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Tennis Villas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32 Tennis Villas Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Tennis Villas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32 Tennis Villas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 32 Tennis Villas Drive offer parking?
No, 32 Tennis Villas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 32 Tennis Villas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Tennis Villas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Tennis Villas Drive have a pool?
No, 32 Tennis Villas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 32 Tennis Villas Drive have accessible units?
No, 32 Tennis Villas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Tennis Villas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Tennis Villas Drive has units with dishwashers.
