32 Tennis Villas Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill tennis court

Sits overlooking the Links Golf Course. Amazing private view. This gated community of Tennis Villas is within walking distance to the ocean. Located across from Famous Monarch Beach Resort. Stunning remodeled upper unit. Everything piece of furniture and accessories is approximately 3 years old. Top quality renovation and top quality furnishings. Kitchen is the "BEST". If you love to cook, you will fall in love. Laundry room is off kitchen with barn door that slides. Small front patio area for BBQ. State of the art appliances, quartz counter tops. Living room is drama with gorgeous newly tiled fireplace and overlooks spacious deck overlooking golf course. Wrap around seating area. Master bed room in "Yummy", Devine high end king bed, also overlooks beautiful golf course and has separate door to patio area. Master bath is stunning with walk-in shower, new quarts counter tops and cabinets. Walk-in closet plus addition closet area. Second bedroom is also spacious and furnished beautifully. The second bath is breath taking! Leathered marble counter tops. If you want new, luxury, view, look no more!