Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:25 PM

3185 Doheny Way

Location

3185 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
The Ultimate Location! Brand New Construction, never lived in, and across the street from the world famous Doheny Beach. Just a short stroll to both the the Dana Point harbor and downtown, with amazing dining and shopping! This front row unit has direct ocean views from the living space and an additional ocean view deck perfect for an evening of entertaining (you could even enjoy music festivals from the comfort of your own view deck!). With dual masters, open living space, stunning builder upgrades, and all appliances included! You'll also benefit from the space of a 3 CAR GARAGE, and there is even a full bathroom on the bottom level perfect for rinsing off after a day at the beach. This place can't be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3185 Doheny Way have any available units?
3185 Doheny Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 3185 Doheny Way have?
Some of 3185 Doheny Way's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3185 Doheny Way currently offering any rent specials?
3185 Doheny Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3185 Doheny Way pet-friendly?
No, 3185 Doheny Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 3185 Doheny Way offer parking?
Yes, 3185 Doheny Way offers parking.
Does 3185 Doheny Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3185 Doheny Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3185 Doheny Way have a pool?
No, 3185 Doheny Way does not have a pool.
Does 3185 Doheny Way have accessible units?
No, 3185 Doheny Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3185 Doheny Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3185 Doheny Way does not have units with dishwashers.

