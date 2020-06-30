3185 Doheny Way

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

The Ultimate Location! Brand New Construction, never lived in, and across the street from the world famous Doheny Beach. Just a short stroll to both the the Dana Point harbor and downtown, with amazing dining and shopping! This front row unit has direct ocean views from the living space and an additional ocean view deck perfect for an evening of entertaining (you could even enjoy music festivals from the comfort of your own view deck!). With dual masters, open living space, stunning builder upgrades, and all appliances included! You'll also benefit from the space of a 3 CAR GARAGE, and there is even a full bathroom on the bottom level perfect for rinsing off after a day at the beach. This place can't be beat!