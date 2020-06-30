3 Imperatrice

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities

Spectacular Panoramic Ocean View Property is situated on a cul-de-sac in the prestigious Guard-Gated Community of Monarch Beach Estates. This home features three spacious bedrooms and breathtaking views of the ocean. Great floor plan for entertaining, with large living area and fireplace, formal dining and kitchen with breakfast nook. Main floor master bedroom with en suite bathroom! Beautiful spacious backyard for entertaining and enjoying those evening sunsets. Walking Distance to the Luxurious Monarch Beach Resort, Ritz Carlton Resort, Salt Creek Beach, Biking trails, Shopping, Dining and other Wonderful Recreational Activities. Owner is preparing the property - interior photos to come! See Floor Plan under supplements.