All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 3 Imperatrice.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
3 Imperatrice
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

3 Imperatrice

3 Imperatrice · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3 Imperatrice, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spectacular Panoramic Ocean View Property is situated on a cul-de-sac in the prestigious Guard-Gated Community of Monarch Beach Estates. This home features three spacious bedrooms and breathtaking views of the ocean. Great floor plan for entertaining, with large living area and fireplace, formal dining and kitchen with breakfast nook. Main floor master bedroom with en suite bathroom! Beautiful spacious backyard for entertaining and enjoying those evening sunsets. Walking Distance to the Luxurious Monarch Beach Resort, Ritz Carlton Resort, Salt Creek Beach, Biking trails, Shopping, Dining and other Wonderful Recreational Activities. Owner is preparing the property - interior photos to come! See Floor Plan under supplements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Imperatrice have any available units?
3 Imperatrice doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 3 Imperatrice currently offering any rent specials?
3 Imperatrice is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Imperatrice pet-friendly?
No, 3 Imperatrice is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 3 Imperatrice offer parking?
No, 3 Imperatrice does not offer parking.
Does 3 Imperatrice have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Imperatrice does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Imperatrice have a pool?
No, 3 Imperatrice does not have a pool.
Does 3 Imperatrice have accessible units?
No, 3 Imperatrice does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Imperatrice have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Imperatrice has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Imperatrice have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Imperatrice does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego