All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 29 San Raphael.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
29 San Raphael
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 AM

29 San Raphael

29 San Raphael · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

29 San Raphael, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
courtyard
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
This home has been superbly customized and offers sweeping ocean views! Starting with the gated courtyard, you can't help but notice that this home is carefully customized with entertainment and casual beach style living! The sweeping ocean views have been improved with new 'Fine Finish' custom windows and doors. Custom lighting, full feature kitchen appliances with granite counter tops and much, much more! It is simply a pleasure to show this property. Home has been recently painted along with custom flooring throughout. The community features gate attended access along with a nature trail leading to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 San Raphael have any available units?
29 San Raphael doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 San Raphael have?
Some of 29 San Raphael's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 San Raphael currently offering any rent specials?
29 San Raphael is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 San Raphael pet-friendly?
No, 29 San Raphael is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 29 San Raphael offer parking?
No, 29 San Raphael does not offer parking.
Does 29 San Raphael have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 San Raphael does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 San Raphael have a pool?
No, 29 San Raphael does not have a pool.
Does 29 San Raphael have accessible units?
No, 29 San Raphael does not have accessible units.
Does 29 San Raphael have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 San Raphael has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with GymsDana Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dana Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEncinitas, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego