29 San Raphael

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher courtyard microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

This home has been superbly customized and offers sweeping ocean views! Starting with the gated courtyard, you can't help but notice that this home is carefully customized with entertainment and casual beach style living! The sweeping ocean views have been improved with new 'Fine Finish' custom windows and doors. Custom lighting, full feature kitchen appliances with granite counter tops and much, much more! It is simply a pleasure to show this property. Home has been recently painted along with custom flooring throughout. The community features gate attended access along with a nature trail leading to the beach.