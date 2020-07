Amenities

Spacious 2 story townhome that includes 2 bedroom suites each with a private bathroom. Spacious floorplan includes kitchen with white cabinets, breakfast nook and separate dining area. Upstairs are 2 bedroom en-suites. Master has walk in closet. The back yard is very large. It includes a 2 car garage. This home is located in Capo Beach and it enjoys the cool climate.