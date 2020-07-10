All apartments in Dana Point
26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B

26721 Avenida Las Palmas · No Longer Available
Location

26721 Avenida Las Palmas, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished One Bedroom! - Relax and enjoy your very own apartment! This gem is completely furnished and ready for move in. Unit offers a bright open floor plan with a fireplace, balcony and a small barbecue. Apartment includes all furnishings, refrigerator, and washer/dryer in garage. New laminate flooring and carpet throughout. Single car garage has ample storage space with additional driveway parking. Water, sewer and trash included. Tenant pays Electric and gas.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5291604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B have any available units?
26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B have?
Some of 26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B offers parking.
Does 26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B have a pool?
No, 26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B have accessible units?
No, 26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

