26721 Avenida Las Palmas Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Furnished One Bedroom! - Relax and enjoy your very own apartment! This gem is completely furnished and ready for move in. Unit offers a bright open floor plan with a fireplace, balcony and a small barbecue. Apartment includes all furnishings, refrigerator, and washer/dryer in garage. New laminate flooring and carpet throughout. Single car garage has ample storage space with additional driveway parking. Water, sewer and trash included. Tenant pays Electric and gas.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5291604)