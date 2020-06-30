All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 26381 Via Sacramento.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
26381 Via Sacramento
Last updated March 26 2020 at 2:10 PM

26381 Via Sacramento

26381 Via Sacramento · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

26381 Via Sacramento, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible opportunity to lease this Beach-Close duplex in this incredible Capistrano Beach Neighborhood. 8 houses from Gazebo Park and Only 5 houses from Palisades Road! Amazing location that is close to everything, yet away from the beach congestion. 2 Story duplex with double attached garage with only garage common walls - this is like a Private residence. 2 master bedrooms, each with their own full attached bath, large windows and high ceilings, mirrored closet doors and recessed lighting. Living area is large great room with open kitchen and windows on all 4 sides- this is like your own private residence. Half bath on living area level with sliding doors that open onto you own large deck area with Complete privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26381 Via Sacramento have any available units?
26381 Via Sacramento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26381 Via Sacramento have?
Some of 26381 Via Sacramento's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26381 Via Sacramento currently offering any rent specials?
26381 Via Sacramento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26381 Via Sacramento pet-friendly?
No, 26381 Via Sacramento is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 26381 Via Sacramento offer parking?
Yes, 26381 Via Sacramento offers parking.
Does 26381 Via Sacramento have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26381 Via Sacramento does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26381 Via Sacramento have a pool?
No, 26381 Via Sacramento does not have a pool.
Does 26381 Via Sacramento have accessible units?
No, 26381 Via Sacramento does not have accessible units.
Does 26381 Via Sacramento have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26381 Via Sacramento has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego