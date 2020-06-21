26362 Via Cannon

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Feel the ocean breeze, with modern open floor plan home. This is a duplex and you neighbor are directly behind you. It’s a 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. Bamboo wood flooring and carpet in the bedrooms, tile in the bathrooms. You have a 2-car garage and drive way for parking. Down stair master bedroom, with attached master bathroom, lot of closet space. The second two bedroom on the upper floor, with their own bathroom. Open kitchen and dining share with the living room. Off the front deck you have peak a boo view of the ocean.

Laundry in the garage.

To set appointment, please call Cindy McCormick at 714-396-5055