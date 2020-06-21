All apartments in Dana Point
26362 Via Cannon
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:11 AM

26362 Via Cannon

26362 Via Canon · (714) 595-2423
Location

26362 Via Canon, Dana Point, CA 92624

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Feel the ocean breeze, with modern open floor plan home. This is a duplex and you neighbor are directly behind you. It’s a 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. Bamboo wood flooring and carpet in the bedrooms, tile in the bathrooms. You have a 2-car garage and drive way for parking. Down stair master bedroom, with attached master bathroom, lot of closet space. The second two bedroom on the upper floor, with their own bathroom. Open kitchen and dining share with the living room. Off the front deck you have peak a boo view of the ocean.
Laundry in the garage.
To set appointment, please call Cindy McCormick at 714-396-5055

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26362 Via Cannon have any available units?
26362 Via Cannon has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26362 Via Cannon have?
Some of 26362 Via Cannon's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26362 Via Cannon currently offering any rent specials?
26362 Via Cannon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26362 Via Cannon pet-friendly?
No, 26362 Via Cannon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 26362 Via Cannon offer parking?
Yes, 26362 Via Cannon does offer parking.
Does 26362 Via Cannon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26362 Via Cannon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26362 Via Cannon have a pool?
No, 26362 Via Cannon does not have a pool.
Does 26362 Via Cannon have accessible units?
No, 26362 Via Cannon does not have accessible units.
Does 26362 Via Cannon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26362 Via Cannon has units with dishwashers.
