26022 Dana Bluffs E

Fantastic opportunity to lease a 4 bedroom, 3 bath town home (with only 1 adjoining wall... a corner location!) with fabulous "Ocean Views" from both levels in the Dana Bluffs community! The views don't get much better unless you're living on a boat! A very open and spacious floor plan on the main floor leading to a fantastic ocean view patio and an outstanding green belt area! Fireplace in living/family room. Super open kitchen area with breakfast bar and dining areas! All 4 bedrooms are located on the second level of this residence. Master bedroom provides incredible views of the ocean, Catalina Island, and the Harbor!! Attached 3 car garage with direct access is a tremendous advantage to this condo! Only minutes walking distance to the Home Owners Association pool and club house, tennis court and park! Outstanding proximity to Dana Point Harbor activities and its many restaurants and beaches! The shops of the Lantern District are minutes away! Access to the 5 freeway, Costco, the World Renowned Salt Creek Beach and the Ritz Carlton Resort is effortless! Very difficult to find an end unit town home with this location, incredible ocean views, 4 bedrooms, and 3 car garage! A must see opportunity!