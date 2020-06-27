All apartments in Dana Point
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
26022 Dana Bluffs E
26022 Dana Bluffs E

26022 Dana Bluff East · No Longer Available
Location

26022 Dana Bluff East, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic opportunity to lease a 4 bedroom, 3 bath town home (with only 1 adjoining wall... a corner location!) with fabulous "Ocean Views" from both levels in the Dana Bluffs community! The views don't get much better unless you're living on a boat! A very open and spacious floor plan on the main floor leading to a fantastic ocean view patio and an outstanding green belt area! Fireplace in living/family room. Super open kitchen area with breakfast bar and dining areas! All 4 bedrooms are located on the second level of this residence. Master bedroom provides incredible views of the ocean, Catalina Island, and the Harbor!! Attached 3 car garage with direct access is a tremendous advantage to this condo! Only minutes walking distance to the Home Owners Association pool and club house, tennis court and park! Outstanding proximity to Dana Point Harbor activities and its many restaurants and beaches! The shops of the Lantern District are minutes away! Access to the 5 freeway, Costco, the World Renowned Salt Creek Beach and the Ritz Carlton Resort is effortless! Very difficult to find an end unit town home with this location, incredible ocean views, 4 bedrooms, and 3 car garage! A must see opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26022 Dana Bluffs E have any available units?
26022 Dana Bluffs E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26022 Dana Bluffs E have?
Some of 26022 Dana Bluffs E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26022 Dana Bluffs E currently offering any rent specials?
26022 Dana Bluffs E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26022 Dana Bluffs E pet-friendly?
No, 26022 Dana Bluffs E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 26022 Dana Bluffs E offer parking?
Yes, 26022 Dana Bluffs E offers parking.
Does 26022 Dana Bluffs E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26022 Dana Bluffs E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26022 Dana Bluffs E have a pool?
Yes, 26022 Dana Bluffs E has a pool.
Does 26022 Dana Bluffs E have accessible units?
No, 26022 Dana Bluffs E does not have accessible units.
Does 26022 Dana Bluffs E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26022 Dana Bluffs E has units with dishwashers.
