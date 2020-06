25912 Vista Drive W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

RARE-VERY SPACIOUS CAPISTRANO BEACH "DANA BLUFFS" 3 BDRM, 3 BATH CONDO WITH FANTASTIC WHITE WATER OCEAN/BEACH/CATALINA/HARBOR/PARK/ VIEWS FROM BOTH LEVELS!! TILE ENTRY, 1/2 GUEST BATH DOWNSTAIRS, CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH 5-BURNER GAS RANGE/DOUBLE OVEN & RECESSED LIGHTING, OAK FLOORING ON FIRST LEVEL, FORMAL DINING PLUS BKFST COUNTER, LIVING ROOM BRICK/TILE FIREPLACE, LARGE MAIN LEVEL VIEW DECK, LARGE UPTAIRS MASTER SUITE WITH TILED BATH & RECESSED LIGHTING, LARGE MASTER SUITE VIEW DECK, FULL UPSTAIRS TILE GUEST BATH, 2ND & 3RD BDRMS UPSTAIR-BOTH WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS AND DIRECT ACCESS 2-CAR GARAGE WITH LAUNDRY FACILITIES (GAS & EECTRIC)/SINK & AUTO GARAGE OPENER. YOU MUST SEE THE VIEWS!!!!!!!!