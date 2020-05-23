All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 15 2019 at 2:07 PM

24725 Camarillo Street

24725 Camarillo Street · No Longer Available
Location

24725 Camarillo Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located near Dana Hills High School sits this beautiful & extremely clean one story home that has been nicely upgraded. The master bedroom has separate "his" and "hers" closets with a built-in dresser, and bathroom with dual sinks. The two additional bedrooms and home office share a hall bathroom. Both bathrooms have granite countertops and Kohler sinks. The home office offers two built-in granite top desks, a bookshelf and closet with shelving. Additionally, this home has a family room with a gas fireplace, and a nice bright kitchen and dining room. The hallway and bedrooms feature carpet while the rest of the home has neutral tile for easy maintenance. The large and lush backyard is very private and nicely landscaped. Gardener is provided. Sorry, No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24725 Camarillo Street have any available units?
24725 Camarillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24725 Camarillo Street have?
Some of 24725 Camarillo Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24725 Camarillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
24725 Camarillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24725 Camarillo Street pet-friendly?
No, 24725 Camarillo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24725 Camarillo Street offer parking?
No, 24725 Camarillo Street does not offer parking.
Does 24725 Camarillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24725 Camarillo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24725 Camarillo Street have a pool?
No, 24725 Camarillo Street does not have a pool.
Does 24725 Camarillo Street have accessible units?
No, 24725 Camarillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24725 Camarillo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24725 Camarillo Street has units with dishwashers.
