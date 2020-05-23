24725 Camarillo Street

Amenities

Located near Dana Hills High School sits this beautiful & extremely clean one story home that has been nicely upgraded. The master bedroom has separate "his" and "hers" closets with a built-in dresser, and bathroom with dual sinks. The two additional bedrooms and home office share a hall bathroom. Both bathrooms have granite countertops and Kohler sinks. The home office offers two built-in granite top desks, a bookshelf and closet with shelving. Additionally, this home has a family room with a gas fireplace, and a nice bright kitchen and dining room. The hallway and bedrooms feature carpet while the rest of the home has neutral tile for easy maintenance. The large and lush backyard is very private and nicely landscaped. Gardener is provided. Sorry, No cats.