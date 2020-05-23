All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

24585 Santa Clara Ave · (949) 533-2403
Location

24585 Santa Clara Ave, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Find your perfect single level hideaway, in the prestigious beach close neighborhood of Lantern Village near Dana Pt. Harbor. This 2 bedroom has been updated and has beautiful high end furnishing, smart TV's, smart lock door, an auto system and a coffee/tea station. The indoor outdoor living space has it's own Bar-B-Q and fire table to expand your living space. The kitchen has quartz counters and a very convenient set up for entertaining. This house was recently remodeled and divided into 4 units. There are 3 other units available for short term rental or up to June 30, 2020. Bring your pet. Strolling distance to parks, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24585 Santa Clara have any available units?
24585 Santa Clara has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 24585 Santa Clara currently offering any rent specials?
24585 Santa Clara isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24585 Santa Clara pet-friendly?
Yes, 24585 Santa Clara is pet friendly.
Does 24585 Santa Clara offer parking?
Yes, 24585 Santa Clara does offer parking.
Does 24585 Santa Clara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24585 Santa Clara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24585 Santa Clara have a pool?
No, 24585 Santa Clara does not have a pool.
Does 24585 Santa Clara have accessible units?
No, 24585 Santa Clara does not have accessible units.
Does 24585 Santa Clara have units with dishwashers?
No, 24585 Santa Clara does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24585 Santa Clara have units with air conditioning?
No, 24585 Santa Clara does not have units with air conditioning.
