24585 Santa Clara

Find your perfect single level hideaway, in the prestigious beach close neighborhood of Lantern Village near Dana Pt. Harbor. This 2 bedroom has been updated and has beautiful high end furnishing, smart TV's, smart lock door, an auto system and a coffee/tea station. The indoor outdoor living space has it's own Bar-B-Q and fire table to expand your living space. The kitchen has quartz counters and a very convenient set up for entertaining. This house was recently remodeled and divided into 4 units. There are 3 other units available for short term rental or up to June 30, 2020. Bring your pet. Strolling distance to parks, restaurants and shopping.