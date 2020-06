Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location is the key word here. Prestigious Lantern District and just minutes to Dana Pt. Harbor, shopping and restaurants. The 3 bedroom home has all of the amenities you will want for a short stay or a few months. It's was remodeled in the past few years and is fully furnished. Although it's a 2 story home the master bedroom is on the ground level. Enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning or the evening breezes on the patio. There is a one car garage available, parking in the drive way and plenty of street parking. Also, conveniently located near parks and hiking trails.