24512 Alta Vista Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW! 180 degree unobstructed coastal view from Dana Point Harbor to San Diego from two balconies! This home is clean with with tons of storage, living room fireplace, an open floor plan and a recently remodeled kitchen. Brand new shower doors recently installed.

Custom window coverings throughout. Quartz kitchen countertop with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Full sized washer/dryer hookups. 2 car garage plus driveway. Ocean views from the master, kitchen, living and dining rooms. located on a quiet street close to downtown Dana Point and Strands beach. A must see! A great place to enjoy coastal living.

Contact Carra Abernathy at (949) 424-4787 to set up a viewing.

DRE Lic# 02076286