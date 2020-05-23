All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

24512 Alta Vista Drive

24512 Alta Vista Drive · (949) 350-9555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24512 Alta Vista Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW! 180 degree unobstructed coastal view from Dana Point Harbor to San Diego from two balconies! This home is clean with with tons of storage, living room fireplace, an open floor plan and a recently remodeled kitchen. Brand new shower doors recently installed.
Custom window coverings throughout. Quartz kitchen countertop with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Full sized washer/dryer hookups. 2 car garage plus driveway. Ocean views from the master, kitchen, living and dining rooms. located on a quiet street close to downtown Dana Point and Strands beach. A must see! A great place to enjoy coastal living.
Contact Carra Abernathy at (949) 424-4787 to set up a viewing.
DRE Lic# 02076286

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24512 Alta Vista Drive have any available units?
24512 Alta Vista Drive has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24512 Alta Vista Drive have?
Some of 24512 Alta Vista Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24512 Alta Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24512 Alta Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24512 Alta Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24512 Alta Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24512 Alta Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24512 Alta Vista Drive does offer parking.
Does 24512 Alta Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24512 Alta Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24512 Alta Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 24512 Alta Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24512 Alta Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 24512 Alta Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24512 Alta Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24512 Alta Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
