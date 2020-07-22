All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:53 PM

24461 La Cresta Drive

Location

24461 La Cresta Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully restored mid-century modern patio home. There are only 15 units in this HOA, and this end-unit has only one adjoining wall. Vaulted ceilings in the living and dining rooms provide incredible space and light. Brand new carpet and tile. Freshly painted with accent walls to bring out the mid-century charm. Existing cabinets and fixtures beautifully restored. Fireplace and washer dryer in unit. Private back yard plus large common area. Mature palm, banana, and other trees in yard. Access to single car garage through the back yard. There is also plenty of additional off-site parking. Only two blocks from the heart of the new Dana Point retail and restaurant area on Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes to Dana Point Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24461 La Cresta Drive have any available units?
24461 La Cresta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24461 La Cresta Drive have?
Some of 24461 La Cresta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24461 La Cresta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24461 La Cresta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24461 La Cresta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24461 La Cresta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24461 La Cresta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24461 La Cresta Drive offers parking.
Does 24461 La Cresta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24461 La Cresta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24461 La Cresta Drive have a pool?
No, 24461 La Cresta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24461 La Cresta Drive have accessible units?
No, 24461 La Cresta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24461 La Cresta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24461 La Cresta Drive has units with dishwashers.
