24400 Alta Vista Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub media room

Panoramic Ocean Views from this custom newly remodeled single-family home in coastal Dana Point. Ocean and Catalina views from living, dining, kitchen and master suite. Industrial Chic decor with new hardwood floors and all new furnishings, bedding/linens, and appliances throughout. Large open Great Room with comfortable seating, custom fireplace, and theater size TV. Two luxurious over-sized master suites (both with office area or sitting room) have king accommodations, walk-in closets and spa-quality baths. Fully equipped kitchen with new gas stove, wine fridge, granite counters and bar seating. Serve intimate afternoon supper while watching the Regatta races from your patio deck! Two-car attached garage, full interior laundry room and central AC. Walk to Strand Beach, the Ritz Carton, or catch the trolley just down the street which connects you to Dana Point Harbor shopping and dining -- and nearby Laguna Beach attractions and entertainment. Inquire with Cynthia Ayers, Laguna Coast Real Estate #949-494-0490. More photos/details at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate