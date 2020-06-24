All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:14 PM

24400 Alta Vista Drive

24400 Alta Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24400 Alta Vista Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Panoramic Ocean Views from this custom newly remodeled single-family home in coastal Dana Point. Ocean and Catalina views from living, dining, kitchen and master suite. Industrial Chic decor with new hardwood floors and all new furnishings, bedding/linens, and appliances throughout. Large open Great Room with comfortable seating, custom fireplace, and theater size TV. Two luxurious over-sized master suites (both with office area or sitting room) have king accommodations, walk-in closets and spa-quality baths. Fully equipped kitchen with new gas stove, wine fridge, granite counters and bar seating. Serve intimate afternoon supper while watching the Regatta races from your patio deck! Two-car attached garage, full interior laundry room and central AC. Walk to Strand Beach, the Ritz Carton, or catch the trolley just down the street which connects you to Dana Point Harbor shopping and dining -- and nearby Laguna Beach attractions and entertainment. Inquire with Cynthia Ayers, Laguna Coast Real Estate #949-494-0490. More photos/details at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

