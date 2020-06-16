All apartments in Dana Point
24372 Vista Point Lane

Location

24372 Vista Point Lane, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1484 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Some of the best ocean views in Orange County. Enjoy incredible ocean and white water views all of the way to the San Clemente pier and beyond while sitting in your family room, Barbecuing on your deck, or relaxing in your master bedroom. This home is highly upgraded and in a premier location within the small gated community of Point Vista. The upgrades include hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, upgraded patio doors, a fully remodeled kitchen complete with Viking appliances and more. This home features two master bedrooms, including a master bedroom that takes up the entire top floor. The views and location right next to the community spa make this home even more exceptional. The home also features a laundry room and two car attached garage as well as a formal living room and family room. Top of the line tankless water heater, water softener, new furnace. Walk to shopping, restaurants, Dana Point Harbor Trails and Beaches. Dana Point has so much to offer and so much more to come! It's rare that a home this exceptional comes up for rent. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24372 Vista Point Lane have any available units?
24372 Vista Point Lane has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24372 Vista Point Lane have?
Some of 24372 Vista Point Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24372 Vista Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24372 Vista Point Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24372 Vista Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24372 Vista Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24372 Vista Point Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24372 Vista Point Lane does offer parking.
Does 24372 Vista Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24372 Vista Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24372 Vista Point Lane have a pool?
No, 24372 Vista Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24372 Vista Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 24372 Vista Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24372 Vista Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24372 Vista Point Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
