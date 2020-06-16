24372 Vista Point Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Some of the best ocean views in Orange County. Enjoy incredible ocean and white water views all of the way to the San Clemente pier and beyond while sitting in your family room, Barbecuing on your deck, or relaxing in your master bedroom. This home is highly upgraded and in a premier location within the small gated community of Point Vista. The upgrades include hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, upgraded patio doors, a fully remodeled kitchen complete with Viking appliances and more. This home features two master bedrooms, including a master bedroom that takes up the entire top floor. The views and location right next to the community spa make this home even more exceptional. The home also features a laundry room and two car attached garage as well as a formal living room and family room. Top of the line tankless water heater, water softener, new furnace. Walk to shopping, restaurants, Dana Point Harbor Trails and Beaches. Dana Point has so much to offer and so much more to come! It's rare that a home this exceptional comes up for rent. Don't miss this one!