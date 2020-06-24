24151 Vista D Onde

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

Forever ocean, coastline and Catalina sunset views from this sprawling single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the gated community of Niguel Shores. This home showcases an excellent use of space and ocean views from most of the main living areas including the master suite. Step into a large living room with a wall of windows which allows for ocean view indoor/outdoor living. The patio wraps around the property for several seating or conversation areas and a great place to set up your barbecue. Off the living room is the den/office and the dining room which leads to the kitchen with ample counter space, plenty of storage, great light and a countertop peninsula allowing for plenty of prep space and doubles as a breakfast bar open to the family room. The master suite features ocean views and direct patio access. The large en-suite bath has a dual sink vanity, skylight shower, large closets with built-in storage. Inside laundry, attached 2 car garage and guest parking just outside the door. Located in the Niguel Shores community that includes clubhouse with 4 tennis courts, sports courts, parks, pool, spa, plus an ocean front bluff top park. Enjoy resort class amenities, minutes to fantastic beaches, dining and entertainment at Dana Point Harbor.