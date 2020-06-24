All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24151 Vista D Onde

24151 Vista D Onde · No Longer Available
Location

24151 Vista D Onde, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Forever ocean, coastline and Catalina sunset views from this sprawling single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the gated community of Niguel Shores. This home showcases an excellent use of space and ocean views from most of the main living areas including the master suite. Step into a large living room with a wall of windows which allows for ocean view indoor/outdoor living. The patio wraps around the property for several seating or conversation areas and a great place to set up your barbecue. Off the living room is the den/office and the dining room which leads to the kitchen with ample counter space, plenty of storage, great light and a countertop peninsula allowing for plenty of prep space and doubles as a breakfast bar open to the family room. The master suite features ocean views and direct patio access. The large en-suite bath has a dual sink vanity, skylight shower, large closets with built-in storage. Inside laundry, attached 2 car garage and guest parking just outside the door. Located in the Niguel Shores community that includes clubhouse with 4 tennis courts, sports courts, parks, pool, spa, plus an ocean front bluff top park. Enjoy resort class amenities, minutes to fantastic beaches, dining and entertainment at Dana Point Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24151 Vista D Onde have any available units?
24151 Vista D Onde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24151 Vista D Onde have?
Some of 24151 Vista D Onde's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24151 Vista D Onde currently offering any rent specials?
24151 Vista D Onde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24151 Vista D Onde pet-friendly?
No, 24151 Vista D Onde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24151 Vista D Onde offer parking?
Yes, 24151 Vista D Onde offers parking.
Does 24151 Vista D Onde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24151 Vista D Onde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24151 Vista D Onde have a pool?
Yes, 24151 Vista D Onde has a pool.
Does 24151 Vista D Onde have accessible units?
No, 24151 Vista D Onde does not have accessible units.
Does 24151 Vista D Onde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24151 Vista D Onde has units with dishwashers.
