Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:07 AM

24125 Gourami Bay

24125 Gourami Bay · (949) 233-1788
Location

24125 Gourami Bay, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1874 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Exceptional beautifully remodeled Catalina ocean view and city lights home invites resort style living in Niguel Shores.
Three bedroom two and a half bath home is ready for your pleasure. The great room and open kitchen-living room flow gently to the wall to wall vie ws of the ocean. The folding window wall connects to the panoramic ocean view patio. The gourmet kitchen includes Thermador and Bosch appliances, wine fridge, pot filler over the 6 burner gas stove, new cabinets, Carrara marble inlay surrounded by hand crafted subway tiles. Pantry and extra storage space on the large center island bar enhance the entertainment experience. Upstairs, luxuriate in the ocean view master suite with spa-like bath, separate stone shower and dual sink vanity. Off the master enjoy another view of Catalina sunsets and city lights views. Two more bedrooms and bathrooms are on the upper level. Two car garage with golf cart. Niguel Shores offers bluff front park and parking for the beach at Strands, junior Olympic size pool heated all year around, spa, four tennis courts and playground. Nearby resorts include the Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach Resort and Montage Hotel. Numerous restaurants in Dana Point, its harbor and Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24125 Gourami Bay have any available units?
24125 Gourami Bay has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24125 Gourami Bay have?
Some of 24125 Gourami Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24125 Gourami Bay currently offering any rent specials?
24125 Gourami Bay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24125 Gourami Bay pet-friendly?
No, 24125 Gourami Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24125 Gourami Bay offer parking?
Yes, 24125 Gourami Bay does offer parking.
Does 24125 Gourami Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24125 Gourami Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24125 Gourami Bay have a pool?
Yes, 24125 Gourami Bay has a pool.
Does 24125 Gourami Bay have accessible units?
No, 24125 Gourami Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 24125 Gourami Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24125 Gourami Bay has units with dishwashers.
