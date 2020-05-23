24125 Gourami Bay

Amenities

Exceptional beautifully remodeled Catalina ocean view and city lights home invites resort style living in Niguel Shores.

Three bedroom two and a half bath home is ready for your pleasure. The great room and open kitchen-living room flow gently to the wall to wall vie ws of the ocean. The folding window wall connects to the panoramic ocean view patio. The gourmet kitchen includes Thermador and Bosch appliances, wine fridge, pot filler over the 6 burner gas stove, new cabinets, Carrara marble inlay surrounded by hand crafted subway tiles. Pantry and extra storage space on the large center island bar enhance the entertainment experience. Upstairs, luxuriate in the ocean view master suite with spa-like bath, separate stone shower and dual sink vanity. Off the master enjoy another view of Catalina sunsets and city lights views. Two more bedrooms and bathrooms are on the upper level. Two car garage with golf cart. Niguel Shores offers bluff front park and parking for the beach at Strands, junior Olympic size pool heated all year around, spa, four tennis courts and playground. Nearby resorts include the Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach Resort and Montage Hotel. Numerous restaurants in Dana Point, its harbor and Laguna Beach.