Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cable included garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities cable included carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Breathe taking Ocean View. No homes directly behind this attached townhome. The gated community of Niguel Shores provides guard, walking distance to the beach. Many many amenities. All bedrooms are upstairs with shower in master bedroom, walk-in closet, second and third bedrooms share full bath. This fully furnished unite includes washer and dryer along with refrigerator and dishwasher. Wifi and cable included. Main level is carpeted with formal dining room sliding patio doors to amazing view patio area. Eating space in kitchen with sliding patio doors to private patio area. Kitchen is all white with corian counter tops. Powder room on main level. Two car detached garage.