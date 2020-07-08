23 La Paloma

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Must see rare single level with absoutley NO stairs. Two car detached garage just steps away. This is your opportunity to pick your term. Owner will consider short term furnish at $300 more per month. The community of Encantamar is wonderful and perfectly situated close to the ocean and right across the street from two major shopping centers. Enjoy the tennis courts, private pools and spa and then walk across the street for dinner, or coffee at any of three coffee shops or shop at Ralph's or Trader Joe's. The unit has two ample bedrooms, a large open living room, dining area and open bright kitchen. All appliances included. Dana Point Harbor and Doheny Beach are just minutes away. Live the resort lifestyle here.