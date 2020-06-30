218 Doheny

Amenities

Be swept away by this stunning, 3-bedroom, 3-bath , 4-car garage South Cove Townhome, located in the heart of Dana Point just a stone’s throw away from Doheny State Beach and Dana Point Harbor. Newly built in 2018, with the largest floor plan of the community, at 2126 sq ft, this highly-upgraded, end-unit home offers both privacy and tranquility. Appointed with ample amenities, energy-saving features and designer finishes throughout, this home is turnkey and move-in ready. A gourmet kitchen opens to the family room creating a fantastic great room that opens to a large covered deck which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances with a 5 burner gas cooktop and quartz counter tops and beautiful cabinetry. Enjoy cool ocean breezes and ocean views from the roof top deck - which is the perfect setting to unwind from a long day and enjoy California Riviera sunsets. The community offers a sparkling pool and spa with easy access to the 5 freeway, world-class restaurants and beach city fun.