Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
218 Doheny
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:27 PM

218 Doheny

218 Doheny Way · No Longer Available
Location

218 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Be swept away by this stunning, 3-bedroom, 3-bath , 4-car garage South Cove Townhome, located in the heart of Dana Point just a stone’s throw away from Doheny State Beach and Dana Point Harbor. Newly built in 2018, with the largest floor plan of the community, at 2126 sq ft, this highly-upgraded, end-unit home offers both privacy and tranquility. Appointed with ample amenities, energy-saving features and designer finishes throughout, this home is turnkey and move-in ready. A gourmet kitchen opens to the family room creating a fantastic great room that opens to a large covered deck which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances with a 5 burner gas cooktop and quartz counter tops and beautiful cabinetry. Enjoy cool ocean breezes and ocean views from the roof top deck - which is the perfect setting to unwind from a long day and enjoy California Riviera sunsets. The community offers a sparkling pool and spa with easy access to the 5 freeway, world-class restaurants and beach city fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Doheny have any available units?
218 Doheny doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Doheny have?
Some of 218 Doheny's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Doheny currently offering any rent specials?
218 Doheny is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Doheny pet-friendly?
No, 218 Doheny is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 218 Doheny offer parking?
Yes, 218 Doheny offers parking.
Does 218 Doheny have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Doheny does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Doheny have a pool?
Yes, 218 Doheny has a pool.
Does 218 Doheny have accessible units?
No, 218 Doheny does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Doheny have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Doheny has units with dishwashers.

