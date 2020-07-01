20 Los Cabos

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking pool garage hot tub

GORGEOUS VIEWS in Gated Community of Encantamar! 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms. 3rd bedroom does not have closet. Main level includes: Garage, Entrance, bedroom without closet, Kitchen, Full Bath and Family Room. Lower level includes Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom with dual sink vanity, separate Roman Tub, separate upgraded shower and separate utility room. One of the finest locations in Tract and City! Two Story, end unit Townhome with City Lights, Ocean and Greenbelt views. Light and bright open family room with cozy fireplace, viewing deck, separate dining area and vaulted ceilings. Super private location. Gated Encantamar Townhomes association includes lap pool, spa and weight room. Walking distance to Cineopolis Cinema, Fine restaurants, Trader Joes and Ralphs, CVS, coffee shops, doctors and more! New carpet, laminate flooring, tile flooring, shower, toilets and freshly painted throughout! Lovely yard off of master bedroom. Pictures do not do the view justice! Must see! Owner prefers long term lease.