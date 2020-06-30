2 Rogers Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking putting green garage

Situated on an elevated lot at the end of a private cul de sac. One of the most coveted and private lots in Dana point. 2 Rogers is an inviting home. Completely rebuilt in 2017 and continuously upgraded since, this custom home contains many unique details and finishes. Enjoy indoor/ outdoor living off the family room and kitchen that open to the 16,000 sq ft lot with ocean and hillside views. The main level provides an optimal floor plan, two bedrooms, two baths, laundry, formal living, formal dining, kitchen and great room for the ease of both family living and entertaining. Located upstairs is the master suite with a sitting area, fireplace, en suite oversized soaking tub, spacious walk in closet with dressing area and additional room currently used as a gym off master suite. Two car garage and off street parking for multiple additional vehicles. Lot also features a secondary private backyard with a putting green and basketball court.