2 Rogers Road
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:41 PM

2 Rogers Road

2 Rogers Road · No Longer Available
Location

2 Rogers Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

putting green
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
putting green
garage
Situated on an elevated lot at the end of a private cul de sac. One of the most coveted and private lots in Dana point. 2 Rogers is an inviting home. Completely rebuilt in 2017 and continuously upgraded since, this custom home contains many unique details and finishes. Enjoy indoor/ outdoor living off the family room and kitchen that open to the 16,000 sq ft lot with ocean and hillside views. The main level provides an optimal floor plan, two bedrooms, two baths, laundry, formal living, formal dining, kitchen and great room for the ease of both family living and entertaining. Located upstairs is the master suite with a sitting area, fireplace, en suite oversized soaking tub, spacious walk in closet with dressing area and additional room currently used as a gym off master suite. Two car garage and off street parking for multiple additional vehicles. Lot also features a secondary private backyard with a putting green and basketball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Rogers Road have any available units?
2 Rogers Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Rogers Road have?
Some of 2 Rogers Road's amenities include putting green, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Rogers Road currently offering any rent specials?
2 Rogers Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Rogers Road pet-friendly?
No, 2 Rogers Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 2 Rogers Road offer parking?
Yes, 2 Rogers Road offers parking.
Does 2 Rogers Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Rogers Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Rogers Road have a pool?
No, 2 Rogers Road does not have a pool.
Does 2 Rogers Road have accessible units?
No, 2 Rogers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Rogers Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Rogers Road does not have units with dishwashers.
