Come relax in this "fully furnished" Estate Home in a guard gated Monarch Beach/Dana Point Community



Enjoy a quiet stay with an expansive ocean view in this spacious 5200 square foot custom home. This prime location, on a single-loaded, double cul-de-sac street, is located between two World Class Resorts: the Ritz Carlton and the Monarch Beach Resort/Saint Regis. Situated one hour drive from Los Angeles and San Diego Airport and only 25 minutes from Orange County Airport and positioned perfectly for day trips to theme parks such as Disneyland, Legoland and the San Diego Zoo.



This 5 bedroom/5 bath dream home, that overlooks both “The Links At Monarch Beach” Golf Course and Pacific Ocean, is less than one mile from famous Salt Creek Beach and minutes from neighboring Laguna Beach. Expansive windows and operable sky lights flood this two story house with sunlight, refreshing ocean breezes and views of Catalina sunsets.



Amenities galore fill this estate including beautifully lush gardens, custom pool with jetted-jacuzzi, fire pit with chat style chairs, an ocean view from every room, indoor water sculpture, three fireplaces, steam room, fire-side air tub with chromatherapy, heated marble floor in master bathroom, Subzero and Viking kitchen appliances, built in barbeque off kitchen area and more!