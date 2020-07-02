All apartments in Dana Point
Location

19 Gavina, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fire pit
fireplace
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Come relax in this "fully furnished" Estate Home in a guard gated Monarch Beach/Dana Point Community

Enjoy a quiet stay with an expansive ocean view in this spacious 5200 square foot custom home. This prime location, on a single-loaded, double cul-de-sac street, is located between two World Class Resorts: the Ritz Carlton and the Monarch Beach Resort/Saint Regis. Situated one hour drive from Los Angeles and San Diego Airport and only 25 minutes from Orange County Airport and positioned perfectly for day trips to theme parks such as Disneyland, Legoland and the San Diego Zoo.

This 5 bedroom/5 bath dream home, that overlooks both “The Links At Monarch Beach” Golf Course and Pacific Ocean, is less than one mile from famous Salt Creek Beach and minutes from neighboring Laguna Beach. Expansive windows and operable sky lights flood this two story house with sunlight, refreshing ocean breezes and views of Catalina sunsets.

Amenities galore fill this estate including beautifully lush gardens, custom pool with jetted-jacuzzi, fire pit with chat style chairs, an ocean view from every room, indoor water sculpture, three fireplaces, steam room, fire-side air tub with chromatherapy, heated marble floor in master bathroom, Subzero and Viking kitchen appliances, built in barbeque off kitchen area and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Gavina have any available units?
19 Gavina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Gavina have?
Some of 19 Gavina's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Gavina currently offering any rent specials?
19 Gavina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Gavina pet-friendly?
No, 19 Gavina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 19 Gavina offer parking?
No, 19 Gavina does not offer parking.
Does 19 Gavina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Gavina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Gavina have a pool?
Yes, 19 Gavina has a pool.
Does 19 Gavina have accessible units?
No, 19 Gavina does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Gavina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Gavina has units with dishwashers.

