Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:22 PM

111 Doheny Way

111 Doheny Way · No Longer Available
Location

111 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Magnificent new construction approx. 1 yr old. Highly upgraded with according patio doors that open living room and patio are up. Electronic new wall mount fireplace. All new window coverings, stunning wood floors thru out with some carpet. Kitchen is the "BEST", super large center island and tons of cabinet space and white quartz counter tops. Separate informal dining room. Both bedrooms have their own bath. Master has dual sinks and separate shower. Lower level has a "Flex" room (approx. 382 sq. ft.) for additional space for guests or fitness room that adjoins the entry to and fro from two car attached garage. Hop, skip and a jump to the Dana Point Harbor on foot. Ez access to near by freeway. This fully furnished vacation rental is yours for August on at $6,000 a month. Will consider pet. This is an adorable end unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Doheny Way have any available units?
111 Doheny Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Doheny Way have?
Some of 111 Doheny Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Doheny Way currently offering any rent specials?
111 Doheny Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Doheny Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Doheny Way is pet friendly.
Does 111 Doheny Way offer parking?
Yes, 111 Doheny Way offers parking.
Does 111 Doheny Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Doheny Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Doheny Way have a pool?
No, 111 Doheny Way does not have a pool.
Does 111 Doheny Way have accessible units?
No, 111 Doheny Way does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Doheny Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Doheny Way has units with dishwashers.
