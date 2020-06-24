111 Doheny Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Magnificent new construction approx. 1 yr old. Highly upgraded with according patio doors that open living room and patio are up. Electronic new wall mount fireplace. All new window coverings, stunning wood floors thru out with some carpet. Kitchen is the "BEST", super large center island and tons of cabinet space and white quartz counter tops. Separate informal dining room. Both bedrooms have their own bath. Master has dual sinks and separate shower. Lower level has a "Flex" room (approx. 382 sq. ft.) for additional space for guests or fitness room that adjoins the entry to and fro from two car attached garage. Hop, skip and a jump to the Dana Point Harbor on foot. Ez access to near by freeway. This fully furnished vacation rental is yours for August on at $6,000 a month. Will consider pet. This is an adorable end unit.