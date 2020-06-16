All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 10 Monarch Beach Resort N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
10 Monarch Beach Resort N
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

10 Monarch Beach Resort N

10 Monarch Beach Resort N · (949) 306-1073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10 Monarch Beach Resort N, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
putting green
hot tub
Luxury coastal living at its finest. Welcome to the 5-star sanctuary residence within the grounds of the World-renowned Monarch Beach Resort. A rare opportunity to capture an exemplary private home in the Sea Villas overlooking the 10th fairway of world class Monarch Beach Golf links. This gorgeous single level Villa encompasses the finest of materials and details throughout the property. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, travertine & hardwood floors, crown molding, high-end stainless-steel appliances, built-in sub-zero refrigerator, wolf stove, granite kitchen counters with island, and a stunning master suite with fireplace and views. This contemporary beauty reveals a grand living room with a cozy fireplace. spacious outdoor living, a Putting Green, Panoramic views and fireplace which makes this villa truly an entertainers dream home. Owners can consider the hotel an extension to one’s home when utilizing the finest amenities, services and comforts of the resort such as concierge services, three alluring pools, Cabanas, a fully equipped gym, Golf, Miraval Spa, Shopping, Dining, including privileged memberships and the private Monarch Bay Beach Club. Please see itemized list for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Monarch Beach Resort N have any available units?
10 Monarch Beach Resort N has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Monarch Beach Resort N have?
Some of 10 Monarch Beach Resort N's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Monarch Beach Resort N currently offering any rent specials?
10 Monarch Beach Resort N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Monarch Beach Resort N pet-friendly?
No, 10 Monarch Beach Resort N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 10 Monarch Beach Resort N offer parking?
No, 10 Monarch Beach Resort N does not offer parking.
Does 10 Monarch Beach Resort N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Monarch Beach Resort N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Monarch Beach Resort N have a pool?
Yes, 10 Monarch Beach Resort N has a pool.
Does 10 Monarch Beach Resort N have accessible units?
No, 10 Monarch Beach Resort N does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Monarch Beach Resort N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Monarch Beach Resort N has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10 Monarch Beach Resort N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity