10 Monarch Beach Resort N

Amenities

putting green granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym pool putting green hot tub

Luxury coastal living at its finest. Welcome to the 5-star sanctuary residence within the grounds of the World-renowned Monarch Beach Resort. A rare opportunity to capture an exemplary private home in the Sea Villas overlooking the 10th fairway of world class Monarch Beach Golf links. This gorgeous single level Villa encompasses the finest of materials and details throughout the property. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, travertine & hardwood floors, crown molding, high-end stainless-steel appliances, built-in sub-zero refrigerator, wolf stove, granite kitchen counters with island, and a stunning master suite with fireplace and views. This contemporary beauty reveals a grand living room with a cozy fireplace. spacious outdoor living, a Putting Green, Panoramic views and fireplace which makes this villa truly an entertainers dream home. Owners can consider the hotel an extension to one’s home when utilizing the finest amenities, services and comforts of the resort such as concierge services, three alluring pools, Cabanas, a fully equipped gym, Golf, Miraval Spa, Shopping, Dining, including privileged memberships and the private Monarch Bay Beach Club. Please see itemized list for more details.