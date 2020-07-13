All apartments in Cupertino
Home
/
Cupertino, CA
/
The Biltmore Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

The Biltmore Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
10097 S Blaney Ave · (408) 260-5513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Cupertino
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4D · Avail. Aug 15

$2,466

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 2D · Avail. Aug 11

$2,531

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 33-109 · Avail. now

$2,742

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7B · Avail. Jul 25

$3,759

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 971 sqft

Unit 6C · Avail. now

$3,343

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 12I · Avail. now

$3,343

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

See 26+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14B · Avail. now

$4,618

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Biltmore Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
smoke-free community
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Shade trees and a meandering stream welcome you to the newly reinvigorated Biltmore apartments in Cupertino. These new homes were designed to meet every need with modern luxurious amenities like Nest Thermostats, floor-to-ceiling windows, a kinetic Fitness Center and a saltwater swimming pool. And with a WalkScore of 80, the Biltmore is near shopping, parks and over a hundred restaurants, plus one of the highest rated school districts in the nation. Just five minutes from Apple headquarters, the Biltmore Apartments in Cupertino are Silicon Valley living with the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, community and ease. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Other, assigned. Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Biltmore Apartments have any available units?
The Biltmore Apartments has 49 units available starting at $2,466 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Biltmore Apartments have?
Some of The Biltmore Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Biltmore Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Biltmore Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Biltmore Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Biltmore Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Biltmore Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Biltmore Apartments offers parking.
Does The Biltmore Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Biltmore Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Biltmore Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Biltmore Apartments has a pool.
Does The Biltmore Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Biltmore Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Biltmore Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Biltmore Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Biltmore Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Biltmore Apartments has units with air conditioning.

