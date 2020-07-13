Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly hot tub internet access smoke-free community

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Shade trees and a meandering stream welcome you to the newly reinvigorated Biltmore apartments in Cupertino. These new homes were designed to meet every need with modern luxurious amenities like Nest Thermostats, floor-to-ceiling windows, a kinetic Fitness Center and a saltwater swimming pool. And with a WalkScore of 80, the Biltmore is near shopping, parks and over a hundred restaurants, plus one of the highest rated school districts in the nation. Just five minutes from Apple headquarters, the Biltmore Apartments in Cupertino are Silicon Valley living with the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, community and ease. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)