Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

7411 Hannum Avenue

7411 Hannum Avenue · (949) 285-1593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7411 Hannum Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1888 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
Stunning furnished 3-story townhouse in highly desired Playa Pacific Townhomes complex;a gated, architectural award-winning
community in Culver City. Attached 2-car garage with plenty of space for storage, indoor washer and dryer, 2 bedroom, 2+ baths
and a extra room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, office, or a workout area. Central air and heating, and wood-burning/gas
fireplaces in living room and master bedroom. Patio with new barbecue and high-end patio furniture. The complex features parklike grounds and plenty of amenities such as 2 community pools, 2 jacuzzis, fully equipped gym, clubhouse for parties and social
events, guest parking and 24/7 guard-gated access. The unit was remodeled a few years back and it is in pristine, turn-key
condition. Custom upscale painting inside. 2 Free cable boxes and free HBO and Showtime included in HOA (only pay for
internet). This is a very safe gated community to live in with 24 hour security surveillance, access to highly rated Culver City
School district, outstanding fire and police services, and just minutes away from the beach, LAX, top restaurants,
grocery/convenience stores, Downtown Culver City, Marina Del Rey, Playa Vista, Silicon Beach, and easy access to the 405 Fwy,
and the 10 Fwy towards DTLA. This townhouse will move quickly and one you do not want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7411 Hannum Avenue have any available units?
7411 Hannum Avenue has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7411 Hannum Avenue have?
Some of 7411 Hannum Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7411 Hannum Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7411 Hannum Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7411 Hannum Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7411 Hannum Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 7411 Hannum Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7411 Hannum Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7411 Hannum Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7411 Hannum Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7411 Hannum Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7411 Hannum Avenue has a pool.
Does 7411 Hannum Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7411 Hannum Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7411 Hannum Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7411 Hannum Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7411 Hannum Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7411 Hannum Avenue has units with air conditioning.
