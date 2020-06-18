7411 Hannum Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cable included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access

Stunning furnished 3-story townhouse in highly desired Playa Pacific Townhomes complex;a gated, architectural award-winning

community in Culver City. Attached 2-car garage with plenty of space for storage, indoor washer and dryer, 2 bedroom, 2+ baths

and a extra room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, office, or a workout area. Central air and heating, and wood-burning/gas

fireplaces in living room and master bedroom. Patio with new barbecue and high-end patio furniture. The complex features parklike grounds and plenty of amenities such as 2 community pools, 2 jacuzzis, fully equipped gym, clubhouse for parties and social

events, guest parking and 24/7 guard-gated access. The unit was remodeled a few years back and it is in pristine, turn-key

condition. Custom upscale painting inside. 2 Free cable boxes and free HBO and Showtime included in HOA (only pay for

internet). This is a very safe gated community to live in with 24 hour security surveillance, access to highly rated Culver City

School district, outstanding fire and police services, and just minutes away from the beach, LAX, top restaurants,

grocery/convenience stores, Downtown Culver City, Marina Del Rey, Playa Vista, Silicon Beach, and easy access to the 405 Fwy,

and the 10 Fwy towards DTLA. This townhouse will move quickly and one you do not want to miss!