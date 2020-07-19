All apartments in Culver City
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

5650 CAMBRIDGE Way

5650 Cambridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

5650 Cambridge Way, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Located on a quiet street in the highly coveted Fox Hills/Culver City neighborhood of Los Angeles, this top-floor fully-renovated 2beds/1.5 baths corner unit features , laminate wood floors throughout, AC/heating, recessed lighting, and in-unit water heater. The light-filled and private upper rear unit boasts an open floor plan, abundant closets/built-in storage, and a balcony with tree-top & sunset views. The fully remodeled kitchen includes large counter space(Carrara marble), ample storage, washer/dryer, refrigerator, new stainless steel Samsung range, sleek glass range hood, and stainless steel dishwasher. The building offers a courtyard water feature, controlled access, elevator, gated parking, community laundry room in garage, and a swimming pool. Comes with one parking space plus semi-private storage room. Very close to Fox Hills Park, Westfield Culver City, the 90 & 405 Fwys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5650 CAMBRIDGE Way have any available units?
5650 CAMBRIDGE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 5650 CAMBRIDGE Way have?
Some of 5650 CAMBRIDGE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5650 CAMBRIDGE Way currently offering any rent specials?
5650 CAMBRIDGE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5650 CAMBRIDGE Way pet-friendly?
No, 5650 CAMBRIDGE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 5650 CAMBRIDGE Way offer parking?
Yes, 5650 CAMBRIDGE Way offers parking.
Does 5650 CAMBRIDGE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5650 CAMBRIDGE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5650 CAMBRIDGE Way have a pool?
Yes, 5650 CAMBRIDGE Way has a pool.
Does 5650 CAMBRIDGE Way have accessible units?
No, 5650 CAMBRIDGE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5650 CAMBRIDGE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5650 CAMBRIDGE Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5650 CAMBRIDGE Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5650 CAMBRIDGE Way has units with air conditioning.
