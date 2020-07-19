5650 CAMBRIDGE Way

Amenities

Located on a quiet street in the highly coveted Fox Hills/Culver City neighborhood of Los Angeles, this top-floor fully-renovated 2beds/1.5 baths corner unit features , laminate wood floors throughout, AC/heating, recessed lighting, and in-unit water heater. The light-filled and private upper rear unit boasts an open floor plan, abundant closets/built-in storage, and a balcony with tree-top & sunset views. The fully remodeled kitchen includes large counter space(Carrara marble), ample storage, washer/dryer, refrigerator, new stainless steel Samsung range, sleek glass range hood, and stainless steel dishwasher. The building offers a courtyard water feature, controlled access, elevator, gated parking, community laundry room in garage, and a swimming pool. Comes with one parking space plus semi-private storage room. Very close to Fox Hills Park, Westfield Culver City, the 90 & 405 Fwys.