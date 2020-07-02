All apartments in Culver City
Culver City, CA
4919 INDIAN WOOD Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4919 INDIAN WOOD Road

4919 Indian Wood Road · No Longer Available
Location

4919 Indian Wood Road, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This gorgeous, remodeled ground floor, single level, corner unit in the highly sought after gated community of Tara Hill receives all natural sunlight and its' own quiet, private patio off the living room with additional storage. Newly designed kitchen with all new appliances, brand new bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout with a built in study nook in the hallway. This is a 24-hr guard gated community with on-site laundry facilities, 2 pools, spa, gym, private park, BBQ areas and of course access to the award winning Culver City School District. Close to shops, grocery stores, restaurants and Downtown Culver City. READY TO MOVE YOU IN TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 INDIAN WOOD Road have any available units?
4919 INDIAN WOOD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4919 INDIAN WOOD Road have?
Some of 4919 INDIAN WOOD Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4919 INDIAN WOOD Road currently offering any rent specials?
4919 INDIAN WOOD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 INDIAN WOOD Road pet-friendly?
No, 4919 INDIAN WOOD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4919 INDIAN WOOD Road offer parking?
Yes, 4919 INDIAN WOOD Road offers parking.
Does 4919 INDIAN WOOD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4919 INDIAN WOOD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 INDIAN WOOD Road have a pool?
Yes, 4919 INDIAN WOOD Road has a pool.
Does 4919 INDIAN WOOD Road have accessible units?
No, 4919 INDIAN WOOD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 INDIAN WOOD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4919 INDIAN WOOD Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4919 INDIAN WOOD Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4919 INDIAN WOOD Road does not have units with air conditioning.

