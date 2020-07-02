4919 INDIAN WOOD Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

This gorgeous, remodeled ground floor, single level, corner unit in the highly sought after gated community of Tara Hill receives all natural sunlight and its' own quiet, private patio off the living room with additional storage. Newly designed kitchen with all new appliances, brand new bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout with a built in study nook in the hallway. This is a 24-hr guard gated community with on-site laundry facilities, 2 pools, spa, gym, private park, BBQ areas and of course access to the award winning Culver City School District. Close to shops, grocery stores, restaurants and Downtown Culver City. READY TO MOVE YOU IN TODAY!