Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
4838 Hollow Corner Rd
Last updated April 28 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4838 Hollow Corner Rd
4838 Hollow Corner Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4838 Hollow Corner Road, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed/1 bath condo unit in a gated community in Culver City, close to the Post Office, grocery and shopping malls. It is a 15-minute drive to LAX. Basic cable, water & gas are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4838 Hollow Corner Rd have any available units?
4838 Hollow Corner Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Culver City, CA
.
Is 4838 Hollow Corner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4838 Hollow Corner Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4838 Hollow Corner Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4838 Hollow Corner Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Culver City
.
Does 4838 Hollow Corner Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4838 Hollow Corner Rd offers parking.
Does 4838 Hollow Corner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4838 Hollow Corner Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4838 Hollow Corner Rd have a pool?
No, 4838 Hollow Corner Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4838 Hollow Corner Rd have accessible units?
No, 4838 Hollow Corner Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4838 Hollow Corner Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4838 Hollow Corner Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4838 Hollow Corner Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4838 Hollow Corner Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
