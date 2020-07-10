All apartments in Culver City
4832 Hollow Corner Road

4832 Hollow Corner Road · (310) 628-6933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4832 Hollow Corner Road, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 198 · Avail. now

$3,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
cable included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Fully Updated 3bed,2bath Luxury Condo With Resort Style Amenities Enjoy resort style living in a fully updated 3bed,2bath condo. Property features - stainless steel appliances, huge pantry, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, tons of counter space & natural light & storage space, recess lighting, huge closets in all bedrooms, attached patio, swimming pool, jacuzzi, gym, kids play area, club house, great schools, 24 hour security, 2 car covered parking, gas, water & cable included, walking distance from grocery store, banks, restaurants, gas station, near culver city downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4832 Hollow Corner Road have any available units?
4832 Hollow Corner Road has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4832 Hollow Corner Road have?
Some of 4832 Hollow Corner Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4832 Hollow Corner Road currently offering any rent specials?
4832 Hollow Corner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4832 Hollow Corner Road pet-friendly?
No, 4832 Hollow Corner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4832 Hollow Corner Road offer parking?
Yes, 4832 Hollow Corner Road offers parking.
Does 4832 Hollow Corner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4832 Hollow Corner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4832 Hollow Corner Road have a pool?
Yes, 4832 Hollow Corner Road has a pool.
Does 4832 Hollow Corner Road have accessible units?
No, 4832 Hollow Corner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4832 Hollow Corner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4832 Hollow Corner Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4832 Hollow Corner Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4832 Hollow Corner Road does not have units with air conditioning.
