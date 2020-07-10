4832 Hollow Corner Road

Amenities
Fully Updated 3bed,2bath Luxury Condo With Resort Style Amenities Enjoy resort style living in a fully updated 3bed,2bath condo. Property features - stainless steel appliances, huge pantry, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, tons of counter space & natural light & storage space, recess lighting, huge closets in all bedrooms, attached patio, swimming pool, jacuzzi, gym, kids play area, club house, great schools, 24 hour security, 2 car covered parking, gas, water & cable included, walking distance from grocery store, banks, restaurants, gas station, near culver city downtown.