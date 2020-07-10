All apartments in Culver City
4825 MAYTIME Lane

4825 Maytime Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4825 Maytime Lane, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
guest parking
sauna
Reduced Pricing! Remodeled throughout, enjoy this sunny and bright upper level 3 bedroom or 2 bedroom with loft townhome and 2 baths in Culver City's' sought after Lakeside Villas. Updated spacious Living/Dining Area with beautiful hardwood floors, new double paned windows, recessed lighting and custom fireplace. New custom kitchen with quartz countertops and all stainless steel appliances. New HVAC system with NEST thermostat. Updated bathrooms. New carpet and paint throughout. Loft area with large closet and "Secret Room" makes this a rare and unique unit. New laundry area in unit. Dine al fresco on either of the two large private balconies. HOA includes 24 hour guard, 3 pools, 2 spas, 2 saunas, BBQ, Fitness Ctr., clubhouse w/ping pong and pool table & guest parking. Near top-rated Culver City schools and WLACC. Close to Silicon Beach, Playa Vista, Sony Studios, shopping, restaurants and transportation. Walk to the Culver City Stairs/Scenic Overlook.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 MAYTIME Lane have any available units?
4825 MAYTIME Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4825 MAYTIME Lane have?
Some of 4825 MAYTIME Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 MAYTIME Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4825 MAYTIME Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 MAYTIME Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4825 MAYTIME Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4825 MAYTIME Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4825 MAYTIME Lane offers parking.
Does 4825 MAYTIME Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4825 MAYTIME Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 MAYTIME Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4825 MAYTIME Lane has a pool.
Does 4825 MAYTIME Lane have accessible units?
No, 4825 MAYTIME Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 MAYTIME Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4825 MAYTIME Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4825 MAYTIME Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4825 MAYTIME Lane has units with air conditioning.
