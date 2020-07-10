4825 MAYTIME Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill guest parking sauna

Reduced Pricing! Remodeled throughout, enjoy this sunny and bright upper level 3 bedroom or 2 bedroom with loft townhome and 2 baths in Culver City's' sought after Lakeside Villas. Updated spacious Living/Dining Area with beautiful hardwood floors, new double paned windows, recessed lighting and custom fireplace. New custom kitchen with quartz countertops and all stainless steel appliances. New HVAC system with NEST thermostat. Updated bathrooms. New carpet and paint throughout. Loft area with large closet and "Secret Room" makes this a rare and unique unit. New laundry area in unit. Dine al fresco on either of the two large private balconies. HOA includes 24 hour guard, 3 pools, 2 spas, 2 saunas, BBQ, Fitness Ctr., clubhouse w/ping pong and pool table & guest parking. Near top-rated Culver City schools and WLACC. Close to Silicon Beach, Playa Vista, Sony Studios, shopping, restaurants and transportation. Walk to the Culver City Stairs/Scenic Overlook.