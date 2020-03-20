4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue

Amenities

This charming and meticulously maintained 4-bedroom/3-bathroom home is nestled on a quiet, tree-lined cul de sac in the heart of Culver City. Bathed in natural light, the spacious living room features large picture windows and a sliding glass door with views of the lush backyard, a wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring throughout. The bright, sunny kitchen has a breakfast nook and features a double-oven, stove, fridge and a stainless-steel dishwasher, all included in the lease. Directly behind the kitchen, a hallway with a large pantry leads to the finished 2-car garage, which also houses the washer and dryer. The private, peaceful master bedroom is in the rear of the home and has an en suite bathroom, with sliding doors leading to the backyard. Located in an award-winning school district, and conveniently located just minutes from trendy downtown area with restaurants, movie theaters, shopping, grocery stores and weekly farmers market. Gardener is included.