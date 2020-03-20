All apartments in Culver City
Last updated February 5 2020 at 1:08 PM

4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue

4471 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4471 Commonwealth Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This charming and meticulously maintained 4-bedroom/3-bathroom home is nestled on a quiet, tree-lined cul de sac in the heart of Culver City. Bathed in natural light, the spacious living room features large picture windows and a sliding glass door with views of the lush backyard, a wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring throughout. The bright, sunny kitchen has a breakfast nook and features a double-oven, stove, fridge and a stainless-steel dishwasher, all included in the lease. Directly behind the kitchen, a hallway with a large pantry leads to the finished 2-car garage, which also houses the washer and dryer. The private, peaceful master bedroom is in the rear of the home and has an en suite bathroom, with sliding doors leading to the backyard. Located in an award-winning school district, and conveniently located just minutes from trendy downtown area with restaurants, movie theaters, shopping, grocery stores and weekly farmers market. Gardener is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue have any available units?
4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue have?
Some of 4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4471 COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

