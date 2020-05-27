4309 DUQUESNE Avenue

Amenities

Totally Renovated & Wonderfully Spacious Townhome just two blocks from Downtown Culver City. Only 1 block to La Ballona Creek/bike path and Culver City Park (Dog Park, Walking trails, skate park, playground, baseball and soccer fields). Direct Entrance to this unit from front door as well as from Private oversized attached 2 car garage (with extra space for storage + utility/work bench). Bright living room with fireplace, dining room and large balcony/Patio open onto beautifully redesigned kitchen with tons of cabinets, counter tops and large breakfast bar/island. Half bathroom and laundry area are also on this main living level. 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms upstairs. Master features a juliette balcony, 2 walk in closets & ensuite bathroom with separate vanity area. New hardwood floors and recessed lights throughout. New Central heat and air conditioning. Small well maintained HOA. Perfect location near Downtown Culver City, Park, Theaters, Bike Path, & A+ Restaurants.