All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 4114 VAN BUREN Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
4114 VAN BUREN Place
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

4114 VAN BUREN Place

4114 Van Buren Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4114 Van Buren Place, Culver City, CA 90232
Lucerne-Higuera

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled home located within walking distance to downtown Culver City. New kitchen with spacious dining area, huge family room which makes for a great space to entertain. Hardwood floors throughout, new windows and new bathrooms. Kitchen area features a brick wood burning oven that adds much charm to the family room area. There is also a wood burning fireplace in the living room. Washer and dryer inside. Private storage area as large as one car garage. This is an Amazing house on a great street, don't miss this opportunity! Property is a detached home part of a 3 unit structure. The front house is for rent. Parking is in rear of house 2 car tandem. This home is located on a quiet street, A must see! Culver City services. Sorry no pets. Please text or email for best response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 VAN BUREN Place have any available units?
4114 VAN BUREN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4114 VAN BUREN Place have?
Some of 4114 VAN BUREN Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 VAN BUREN Place currently offering any rent specials?
4114 VAN BUREN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 VAN BUREN Place pet-friendly?
No, 4114 VAN BUREN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4114 VAN BUREN Place offer parking?
Yes, 4114 VAN BUREN Place offers parking.
Does 4114 VAN BUREN Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4114 VAN BUREN Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 VAN BUREN Place have a pool?
No, 4114 VAN BUREN Place does not have a pool.
Does 4114 VAN BUREN Place have accessible units?
No, 4114 VAN BUREN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 VAN BUREN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4114 VAN BUREN Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4114 VAN BUREN Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4114 VAN BUREN Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City Apartments with Washer-DryerCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts