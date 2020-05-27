4114 VAN BUREN Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled home located within walking distance to downtown Culver City. New kitchen with spacious dining area, huge family room which makes for a great space to entertain. Hardwood floors throughout, new windows and new bathrooms. Kitchen area features a brick wood burning oven that adds much charm to the family room area. There is also a wood burning fireplace in the living room. Washer and dryer inside. Private storage area as large as one car garage. This is an Amazing house on a great street, don't miss this opportunity! Property is a detached home part of a 3 unit structure. The front house is for rent. Parking is in rear of house 2 car tandem. This home is located on a quiet street, A must see! Culver City services. Sorry no pets. Please text or email for best response.