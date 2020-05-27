4114 VAN BUREN Place

Amenities
Remodeled home located within walking distance to downtown Culver City. New kitchen with spacious dining area, huge family room which makes for a great space to entertain. Hardwood floors throughout, new windows and new bathrooms. Kitchen area features a brick wood burning oven that adds much charm to the family room area. There is also a wood burning fireplace in the living room. Washer and dryer inside. Private storage area as large as one car garage. This is an Amazing house on a great street, don't miss this opportunity! Property is a detached home part of a 3 unit structure. The front house is for rent. Parking is in rear of house 2 car tandem. This home is located on a quiet street, A must see! Culver City services. Sorry no pets. Please text or email for best response.