4104 HURON Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Absolutely stunning brand new remodel - this fully equipped one bedroom duplex unit has refinished and stained hardwood floors throughout and modern tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Freshly painted with tranquil colors, this gorgeous boasts everything a renter could need from side by side Laundry room off the kitchen, Central AC and heat with smart thermostat, Ceiling fans, all new modern and stainless steel appliances, private fenced in front yard, back patio area off the bedroom, wet room style bathroom, abundant built ins and storage including an enormous walk-in closet in the bedroom and easy access to the side of the house for additional outdoor storage. On a gorgeous, tree lined and quiet street in this desirable neighborhood of Culver City you are steps away from all the action along Washington Blvd and just moments from Downtown Culver. Don't dally - this will go fast!