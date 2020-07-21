All apartments in Culver City
4104 HURON Avenue.
4104 HURON Avenue
4104 HURON Avenue

4104 Huron Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4104 Huron Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
Clarkdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Absolutely stunning brand new remodel - this fully equipped one bedroom duplex unit has refinished and stained hardwood floors throughout and modern tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Freshly painted with tranquil colors, this gorgeous boasts everything a renter could need from side by side Laundry room off the kitchen, Central AC and heat with smart thermostat, Ceiling fans, all new modern and stainless steel appliances, private fenced in front yard, back patio area off the bedroom, wet room style bathroom, abundant built ins and storage including an enormous walk-in closet in the bedroom and easy access to the side of the house for additional outdoor storage. On a gorgeous, tree lined and quiet street in this desirable neighborhood of Culver City you are steps away from all the action along Washington Blvd and just moments from Downtown Culver. Don't dally - this will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4104 HURON Avenue have any available units?
4104 HURON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4104 HURON Avenue have?
Some of 4104 HURON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 HURON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4104 HURON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 HURON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4104 HURON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4104 HURON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4104 HURON Avenue offers parking.
Does 4104 HURON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4104 HURON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 HURON Avenue have a pool?
No, 4104 HURON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4104 HURON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4104 HURON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 HURON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4104 HURON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 HURON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4104 HURON Avenue has units with air conditioning.

