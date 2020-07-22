3553 Schaefer St

Amenities

2bd/1ba Triplex in a quiet and quality neighborhood - 2bd/1ba Triplex in a quiet and quality neighborhood with its own private fenced yard, the front living room can be used as 3rd bedroom, large storage unit, washer and dryer on site. kitchen and bathroom with granite counter top and quality cabinets, quality new stainless double door refrigerator, dishwasher, range, low profile microwave and hood, recessed lights and new hard flooring throughout the unit, new window shutters will also be installed throughout the unit, pet friendly

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change



(RLNE5593922)