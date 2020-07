Amenities

Furnished, two bedroom, one bathroom, 2nd floor unit above an auto repair business, close to shops and restaurants and 1.8 miles from the beach. Bring food, clothes and your bathing suit and head for the beach. Comes with free wi-fi, flat screen TV, sheets, towels and silverware. $3,500 a month. Sorry, no pets. Available 11/1