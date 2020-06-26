All apartments in Culver City
10830 Fairbanks Way
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

10830 Fairbanks Way

10830 Fairbanks Way · No Longer Available
Location

10830 Fairbanks Way, Culver City, CA 90230
Studio Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
10830 Fairbanks Way Available 08/01/19 4 bedroom home on quiet Culver City street ready for you to call it home - Have you ever thought about living in a quaint, peaceful neighborhood in Los Angeles?

This is your opportunity!

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home in prime Lindberg Park (Culver City) will soon be ready for you!

Drive through a blooming tree lined street, enter the garage, and discover what it means to be living on the West side...

Your new home features...
-A sun filled living room with many windows to allow as much sunlight in as possible
-Fireplace located in the living room for those winter nights
-Formal Dining room area with a convenient wet bar area, perfect for a house warming party
-Tiled kitchen with stainless commercial grade stove
-Stainless steel fridge
-Stainless steel dishwasher
-Nook area for the casual meal
-A spacious den area
-Large glass windows leading to a beautiful HEATED pool & spa oasis (lots of light for the evening gatherings)
-A full bathroom on the 1st floor
-Central Heat/AC
-Central vacuum

-Are you a wine connoisseur? Look no further! Temperature controlled wine area to keep your bottles ready to be opened at any time!

-Upstairs features spacious master bedroom with a brick fireplace
-Spa tub for relaxing after a long day
-Extra large stand-up shower area
-New flooring throughout
-Balcony access allows you to soak up some sunshine from the convenience of your room
-PLENTY of storage space

Neighborhood features:
-Walking distance to Lindberg Park (playground, baseball field, large grass areas, and many more!)
- Love to exercise? Ballona Creek bike path is less than a block away (leads all the way down to Marina Del Rey)
-Walk across the bridge located nearby to 3 different schools (Farragut Elementary, Culver MS, Culver HS)

Ready to make the move to Culver City? Contact us to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4969986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10830 Fairbanks Way have any available units?
10830 Fairbanks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 10830 Fairbanks Way have?
Some of 10830 Fairbanks Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10830 Fairbanks Way currently offering any rent specials?
10830 Fairbanks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10830 Fairbanks Way pet-friendly?
No, 10830 Fairbanks Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 10830 Fairbanks Way offer parking?
Yes, 10830 Fairbanks Way offers parking.
Does 10830 Fairbanks Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10830 Fairbanks Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10830 Fairbanks Way have a pool?
Yes, 10830 Fairbanks Way has a pool.
Does 10830 Fairbanks Way have accessible units?
No, 10830 Fairbanks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10830 Fairbanks Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10830 Fairbanks Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10830 Fairbanks Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10830 Fairbanks Way has units with air conditioning.
