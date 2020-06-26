Amenities

10830 Fairbanks Way Available 08/01/19 4 bedroom home on quiet Culver City street ready for you to call it home - Have you ever thought about living in a quaint, peaceful neighborhood in Los Angeles?



This is your opportunity!



Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home in prime Lindberg Park (Culver City) will soon be ready for you!



Drive through a blooming tree lined street, enter the garage, and discover what it means to be living on the West side...



Your new home features...

-A sun filled living room with many windows to allow as much sunlight in as possible

-Fireplace located in the living room for those winter nights

-Formal Dining room area with a convenient wet bar area, perfect for a house warming party

-Tiled kitchen with stainless commercial grade stove

-Stainless steel fridge

-Stainless steel dishwasher

-Nook area for the casual meal

-A spacious den area

-Large glass windows leading to a beautiful HEATED pool & spa oasis (lots of light for the evening gatherings)

-A full bathroom on the 1st floor

-Central Heat/AC

-Central vacuum



-Are you a wine connoisseur? Look no further! Temperature controlled wine area to keep your bottles ready to be opened at any time!



-Upstairs features spacious master bedroom with a brick fireplace

-Spa tub for relaxing after a long day

-Extra large stand-up shower area

-New flooring throughout

-Balcony access allows you to soak up some sunshine from the convenience of your room

-PLENTY of storage space



Neighborhood features:

-Walking distance to Lindberg Park (playground, baseball field, large grass areas, and many more!)

- Love to exercise? Ballona Creek bike path is less than a block away (leads all the way down to Marina Del Rey)

-Walk across the bridge located nearby to 3 different schools (Farragut Elementary, Culver MS, Culver HS)



Ready to make the move to Culver City? Contact us to schedule a showing!



