211 Palmer Street.
Location

211 Palmer Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
refrigerator
BACK UNIT - rear unit behind the main house, in a perfect location in Eastside Heights. On the border of Newport Beach & Eastside Costa Mesa. 2 bedrooms each with their own private bathroom. New wood vinyl plank & carpet flooring. New paint. Private laundry room. 2 carport parking spaces. This is an upstairs unit. Garage Storage and 2 covered parking spaces. Close to 17th Street & The Beach!! Washer / Dryer / Fridge included. Contact Larry Birnbaum with LMB Enterprises - 714.655.8108 - Larry@LmbEnterprises.com. Available September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 211 Palmer Street have any available units?
211 Palmer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Palmer Street have?
Some of 211 Palmer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Palmer Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 Palmer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Palmer Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 Palmer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 211 Palmer Street offer parking?
Yes, 211 Palmer Street offers parking.
Does 211 Palmer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Palmer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Palmer Street have a pool?
No, 211 Palmer Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 Palmer Street have accessible units?
No, 211 Palmer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Palmer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Palmer Street does not have units with dishwashers.

