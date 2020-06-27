211 Palmer Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

BACK UNIT - rear unit behind the main house, in a perfect location in Eastside Heights. On the border of Newport Beach & Eastside Costa Mesa. 2 bedrooms each with their own private bathroom. New wood vinyl plank & carpet flooring. New paint. Private laundry room. 2 carport parking spaces. This is an upstairs unit. Garage Storage and 2 covered parking spaces. Close to 17th Street & The Beach!! Washer / Dryer / Fridge included. Contact Larry Birnbaum with LMB Enterprises - 714.655.8108 - Larry@LmbEnterprises.com. Available September 1st.