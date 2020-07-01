1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New From Optum Real Estate: 2 bedroom, 2 bath fashionable corner end townhome in the heart of Costa Mesa just blocks away from shopping, restaurant,s and the entertainment of the Triangle district. This unit in a calm, quiet complex features upgraded kitchen counter tops, remodeled bathrooms, finshed hardwood floors, a brick-hearth fireplace, and a wood fenced private patio. The spacious 1200+ sq ft bi-level floor plan features an ample sized living room, dual master suites and a half bath on the main level.



