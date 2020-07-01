All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:41 AM

1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1

1955 Anaheim Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Westside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1955 Anaheim Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New From Optum Real Estate: 2 bedroom, 2 bath fashionable corner end townhome in the heart of Costa Mesa just blocks away from shopping, restaurant,s and the entertainment of the Triangle district. This unit in a calm, quiet complex features upgraded kitchen counter tops, remodeled bathrooms, finshed hardwood floors, a brick-hearth fireplace, and a wood fenced private patio. The spacious 1200+ sq ft bi-level floor plan features an ample sized living room, dual master suites and a half bath on the main level.

Shown by appointment only. Contact Optum Real Estate to schedule your showing today! Visit our website at www.optumrealestate.com for more info on the application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1 have any available units?
1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1 have?
Some of 1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1 offers parking.
Does 1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1 have a pool?
No, 1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1 have accessible units?
No, 1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1955 Anaheim Avenue, #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine