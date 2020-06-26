1532 Maxwell Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Quiet Interior Location! This Unique Contemporary Live/Work home is located in a Coastal Community 1 mile from Newport Beach Pier. The property features a Commercially Zoned Business Work Space on the first floor with its own private full bath, attached 2 car Garage, and an enclosed Front Patio perfect for those who work from home, or need Office Space/Game Room. A second floor Dramatic Open Floor Plan featuring a Living/Dining area with a secluded Butler's Pantry off Kitchen, Guest Bath & Covered Patio all perfect for entertaining. Third floor features Large Master Bedroom with Private Bath, Bedroom #2 plus another Full Bath . The Expansive Rooftop deck is a huge Bonus feature of this home with Views of the surrounding area. Minutes

from Coastal Beaches and Restaurants. Enjoy coastal living...