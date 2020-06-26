All apartments in Costa Mesa
1532 Maxwell Way

1532 Maxwell Way
Location

1532 Maxwell Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Quiet Interior Location! This Unique Contemporary Live/Work home is located in a Coastal Community 1 mile from Newport Beach Pier. The property features a Commercially Zoned Business Work Space on the first floor with its own private full bath, attached 2 car Garage, and an enclosed Front Patio perfect for those who work from home, or need Office Space/Game Room. A second floor Dramatic Open Floor Plan featuring a Living/Dining area with a secluded Butler's Pantry off Kitchen, Guest Bath & Covered Patio all perfect for entertaining. Third floor features Large Master Bedroom with Private Bath, Bedroom #2 plus another Full Bath . The Expansive Rooftop deck is a huge Bonus feature of this home with Views of the surrounding area. Minutes
from Coastal Beaches and Restaurants. Enjoy coastal living...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Maxwell Way have any available units?
1532 Maxwell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1532 Maxwell Way currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Maxwell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Maxwell Way pet-friendly?
No, 1532 Maxwell Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1532 Maxwell Way offer parking?
Yes, 1532 Maxwell Way offers parking.
Does 1532 Maxwell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 Maxwell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Maxwell Way have a pool?
No, 1532 Maxwell Way does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Maxwell Way have accessible units?
No, 1532 Maxwell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Maxwell Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 Maxwell Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1532 Maxwell Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1532 Maxwell Way does not have units with air conditioning.
