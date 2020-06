Amenities

Seasonal Rental-26 night minimum stay. Fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Located in the heart of Coronado Village. Walk to the beach, Hotel Del, shops, restaurants, etc. Private front and back patios with lush landscaping. Modern gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. Beds: 1 -King, 2 queens. security deposit/reservation fee due at signing. Rent and cleaning fee due 60 prior to move-in.