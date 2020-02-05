Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

This Stunning Mediterranean Villa features 5 bedrooms and 5 baths!! A separate one bedroom Casita is located in the back of the house featuring a queen and full bed. Main house features 4 bed, 4 bath. A beautiful kitchen with state of the art appliances and a large island that sits 6. A separate dinning/family room with fireplace and lots of sitting for your family or guests! The living room features a large TV with fireplace and French doors that open to a big back patio with BBQ and fireplace.