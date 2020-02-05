All apartments in Coronado
954 H Ave

954 H Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

954 H Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This Stunning Mediterranean Villa features 5 bedrooms and 5 baths!! A separate one bedroom Casita is located in the back of the house featuring a queen and full bed. Main house features 4 bed, 4 bath. A beautiful kitchen with state of the art appliances and a large island that sits 6. A separate dinning/family room with fireplace and lots of sitting for your family or guests! The living room features a large TV with fireplace and French doors that open to a big back patio with BBQ and fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 H Ave have any available units?
954 H Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 954 H Ave have?
Some of 954 H Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 H Ave currently offering any rent specials?
954 H Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 H Ave pet-friendly?
No, 954 H Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 954 H Ave offer parking?
No, 954 H Ave does not offer parking.
Does 954 H Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 954 H Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 H Ave have a pool?
No, 954 H Ave does not have a pool.
Does 954 H Ave have accessible units?
No, 954 H Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 954 H Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 954 H Ave has units with dishwashers.
