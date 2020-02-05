825-827 Olive Ave

One-bedroom/one bathroom apartment on top of a standalone garage without sharing walls with another house or apartment. Sunny with windows on all sides. Separate entrance. Conveniently located at the heart of Coronado 2-5 blocks away from Orange Ave and the beach. Newly installed luxe vinyl flooring. Perfect for one person or a couple. Includes one dedicated outdoor parking spot and dedicated washer/dryer (NOT coin operated). Water and trash is paid by landlord. Pets negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
