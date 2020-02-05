825-827 Olive Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

One-bedroom/one bathroom apartment on top of a standalone garage without sharing walls with another house or apartment. Sunny with windows on all sides. Separate entrance. Conveniently located at the heart of Coronado 2-5 blocks away from Orange Ave and the beach. Newly installed luxe vinyl flooring. Perfect for one person or a couple. Includes one dedicated outdoor parking spot and dedicated washer/dryer (NOT coin operated). Water and trash is paid by landlord. Pets negotiable.