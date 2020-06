Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath Coronado Island Vacation Rental. This home is fully furnished down to the linens. Comfortable furnishings, secure balcony area with BBQ and patio set. Home is centrally located with in walking distance to downtown Coronado with shopping and restaurants. Beds: one king, and two twins. Washer & dryer in unit. Secured off street parking plus one assigned parking spot. Includes all utilities, cable and internet.