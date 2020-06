Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Winter only rental-Sept-May 26 night minimum stay, fully furnished down to the linens. Gorgeous, comfortable furnishings, secure balcony areas, central location. Beds: king, full/twin bunk bed. washer & dryer in unit. Unit comes with one assigned parking space in a locked garage. Unit features a BBQ grill on patio with patio furniture. Everything you need to make this your home away from home.